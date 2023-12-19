Local Sons of the Republic of Texas chapter installs new officers

The Prince Solms Chapter for The Sons of the Republic of Texas held its December meeting at Granzin’s Restaurant in New Braunfels, Texas on 16 December 2023. Installation of new officers for the calendar year 2024 was conducted.

Pictured from left to right are: Past President Kris Krueger, President Elect Steve Polk, Secretary Jim Tiller, Treasurer Richard Risien and Registrar/ Chaplain Guy Anderson. The last officer is Program Chairman Joe Cox. On the far right is Sons of the Republic District Representative, Jason Chall.