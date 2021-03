San Marcos’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2% in January 2021 up from 5.3% in December and 2.9% in February of 2020, just before the pandemic. Hays County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.9% in December to 5.5% in January as pandemic shutdowns continued; the impact of reopening Texas following Gov. Greg Abbott’s ...

