Local woman remembered

Services set to honor Devyn Collie Reiley

A woman of many gifts and talents, known throughout Wimberley, Devyn Collie Reiley, 30, died July 29 while pursuing her love for flying.

The oldest of 13 children, born on March 16, 1993, friends and family say she exemplified the strong values set as a standard by her parents, former NFL star Bruce Collie and his wife, Holly.

At time of press, the first of two memorial service was set for early Saturday at the Commemorative Air Force Hanger in San Marcos. Another service, a Celebration of Life, is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Harlingen, about 20 miles from Brownsville.

Also killed in the crash on July 29, was Reiley's co-pilot and family friend, Zach Colliemoreno.

At the time of her death, Reiley had recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband, Hunter.

He posted on his Facebook page, 'So proud of you Devyn. You are shining for such a time as this.'

Her father, Bruce Collie, shared his thoughts with many news outlets about his daughter's love for aviation.

The couple were attending the annual Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture event in Wisconsin, honoring in part, the fact that they had met at this event years before, according to friends and family postings. Investigators stated the plane she was piloting took off from Wittman Regional Airport at approximately 9 a.m. and came down into the lake about five minutes after takeoff, with local fire and rescue agencies, including the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responding. As standard procedure, the National Transportation Safety Board, is investigating the crash. Coincidentally, National Transportation Safety Board investigators and leaders–including Chair Jennifer Homendy–were in Oshkosh for the Air-Venture event which is the world’s largest annual general aviation fly-in.

Hunter, a pilot himself, and Devyn, were known in New Braunfels as the owners of the Texas Aviation Academy, a flight school at the New Braunfels airport for five years. Devyn was an instructor at the academy from 2018 until this year.

In addition, the couple founded the Texas Warbird Museum, a nonprofit organization with the goal of preservation of war planes and the history of this aspect of aviation.

As the news of her loss resonated across the internet and in the Hill Country, many who knew Devyn reached out to offer condolences and share memories of her strength and vibrant love of life. In a published article by People magazine, her sister Calyn, 21, stated, 'I can confidently say she was one of my best friends, a beloved sister and friend to all who knew her. Her inspiration, hard work, love for the Lord, joy, drive and love for life made her a beam of light, and she touched the lives of thousands.'

A GoFundMe account set up by a younger sister, on behalf of Hunter, had raised in excess of $36,000 Saturday.

A devoted follower of the National WASP WWII Museum, dedicated to the memory of the Women Airforce Service Pilots, Devyn was remembered on the organization's website as a woman who 'shared the sky.'