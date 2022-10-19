Lost River Film Fest begins today

Lost River Film Fest returns to San Marcos, beginning Thursday.

Hays County’s sixth annual installation of new, independent cinema from across the planet will take place throughout the weekend, chiefly anchored at The Price Center downtown.

More than 260 films have been submitted for this year’s festival, ranging from shorts to feature-length films, social-justice documentaries to experimental cinematic art, Lost River Film Fest said.

Lost River Film Fest has whittled down entries to a compelling four-day program, which in addition to the Price Center will screen at Texas State University's Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Oct 23, with free screenings at San Marcos Public Library on Friday, Oct 21, and Saturday, Oct 22.

Opening Night at Lost River Film Fest always features a film shot in the region. This year, acclaimed director Richard Linklater's San Marcos-shot comedy Everybody Wants Some, about a 1980s collegiate baseball team, will play Thursday at The Price Center at 9 p.m.

Another Linklater film shot in San Marcos, Boyhood, was recently honored by City Council, which approved an initiative proposed by Lost River Film Fest and Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra to name the downtown backstreet that appears in the film “Boyhood Alley.”

More than 30 filmmakers — some coming from as far as New York, California, Missouri and Oklahoma, as well as all across Texas — will attend the festival to watch their work alongside a San Marcos audience, and answer questions following their film.

The festival will also showcase new films from Ukraine, Turkey, Iran, Denmark, Brazil, China, Argentina, Israel, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Russia, Peru, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, France and South Africa.

The full schedule and tickets are at TheLostRiverFilmFest.org.

A Festival Badge, enabling access to every film across the four-day festival, is only $20.

Price Center screenings also offer complementary craft beer from AquaBrew as well as sparkling water from TopoChico, longtime festival sponsors.

The low cost of the festival is made possible through the generous support of the Burdine Johnson Foundation, as well as Unstoppable Voters, The Summerlee Foundation, Mano Amiga, Price Center, Planet K, Hometown Hero, Mermaid Society, Common Experience and the Center for the Study of the Southwest.

Lost River Film Fest hospitality sponsors include North Street Beer Bar, Pie Society, Industry, Root Cellar Cafe, Yellowbird Sauce, Gil's Broiler, Fresco and Smoothie Warriors.

Information provided by Lost River Film Fest