It is Valentine’s Day and at The Floral Studio in San Marco, roses, lilies, daisies and greenery hold court, ready to become the gift of choice for a loved one this holiday.

Owner Dianna Armes and her son, Brandon, said that this week alone they and their team of designers and staff have filled approximately 350400 orders for flowers and floral displays.

“It’s been pretty nonstop, pretty consistent,” Bradon said. “We are blessed with having a loving community.”

Bradon said, “We took over in 2018. She [Dianna] called me up and said she would like to open a shop.” He said he initially came on thinking he was just going to help renovate the building, but years later, he is here with his Mom on one of the busiest flower days on the calendar, along with Mother’s Day.

Originally from Illinois, the family worked through the COVID-19 pandemic as a two-person team. For Valentine’s Day, every corner of the shop reflects the intensity of the need to place beautiful flowers in a vase for the perfect gift. One staff member, Jim Harrison, is known to many in the community for his floral work over the last several decades.

According to Bradon, most of their roses are locally acquired though many of the flowers were grown in Mexico. In addition to flowers, the shop located at 331 W. Hopkins, Suite 100, offers teddy bears and other gifts that are holiday themed.