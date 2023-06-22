Luling is recipient of $1million grant from EDA

The City of Luling has a million reasons to celebrate.

On June 14, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to the City of Luling, to support business growth and job creation through infrastructure improvements at the city’s industrial park.

In a release, the EDA wrote that the grant would provide roadway, water, and broadband improvements to support business expansion in aerospace manufacturing and other industries, including meat and poultry processing. The EDA investment will be matched with $666,667 in local funds and is expected to create and retain nearly 400 jobs, and generate $25.5 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“This partnership with the EDA will allow the City of Luling to complete the needed infrastructure at our business and industrial park, opening the door for continued investment and job creation in our area,” said Mayor C.J Watts. “This is the type of project that brings municipal, state and federal resources together to create jobs and commercial investment and enables us to compete in the growing Central Texas economy.

“We thank all that helped in securing this funding for the City of Luling and to those who have committed to making Luling their home base and headquarters, including X-Bow Systems and Hometown Meat Market. We look forward to the continued development which this infrastructure grant will encourage.”

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said the Economic Development Administration works hand-in-hand with local communities to support bottom-up, middle-out economic development.

“This project will pave the way for new businesses to establish in the Luling Industrial Park, attracting private investment and creating a stronger, more diverse regional economy for the future,” Castillo said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said this grant to help support growth in aerospace manufacturing and other important industries will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to Texans and the City of Luling.

“This $1 million investment in Luling’s industrial park will help make critical roadway, water, and broadband service improvements to spur business growth and development in the region,” Abbott said. “I thank the Economic Development Administration for this investment in Central Texas that will help strengthen our state’s position as a national aerospace manufacturing leader.”