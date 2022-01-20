Main Street accepting 'Love Downtown' Award nominations

The San Marcos Main Street Program is seeking nominations for the 7th annual Love Downtown Awards, which honor businesses and volunteers for their contributions to downtown San Marcos as well as recognize the resiliency they have displayed throughout this unprecedented time.

Award categories include Business of the Year, Outstanding New Business and Downtown Legend. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 1, and may be submitted online at bit.ly/LoveDowntown2022.

“Over the past year, downtown businesses have impressed us with their resilience and innovation,” Downtown Manager Josie Falletta said. “We are ecstatic to recognize small businesses at this event and encourage the public to support their favorite businesses by nominating them for an award.”

Honorees will be selected by a nomination committee and announced during a ceremony at AquaBrew, 110 E MLK Dr., scheduled for Feb. 25, at 6 p.m.

The event will be private, but members of the public could win exclusive tickets to attend by following the Main Street Program on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The award recipients will be recognized on the social media pages.

The latest awards recipients include:

KnDs Boutique – Business of the Year

North Street Beer Bar – Outstanding

New Business Royal Cleaners – Legend Business

For more information, contact the Main Street Program office at 512-393-8430 or mainstreet@sanmarcostx.gov.