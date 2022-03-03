Main Street Program to show free films at Movies on the Square

Get your popcorn and blankets ready for three nights of fun-filled featured films as the San Marcos Main Street Program gets ready for Movies on the Square during the month of March.

Friends and family will have the opportunity to enjoy free movies on the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn on Thursday, March 17, Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

Josie Falletta, Downtown Manager for the City of San Marcos is hoping the event will “give people and families something to do,” during the week of Spring Break.

The movies set to be shown include:

March 17: Raya and The Last Dragon

March 18: Space Jam: A New Legacy

March 19: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Attendees are encouraged to support local businesses by ordering to-go from a local restaurant and bringing it to the Movies on the Square event.

The event will permit alcohol as guests can BYOB while staying on the courthouse lawn.

With the time change taking place this month, the three-night movie event will go from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests can also enjoy complimentary popcorn and jumbo-sized lawn games.

For questions and additional information, email the San Marcos Main Street Program at mainstreet@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://www.visitsanmarcos.com/event/movies-on-the-square/3095/.