Make Mine Menudo

Cinco de Mayo Menudo Throwdown returns with classic menu, two pageants

Some love it and some may not be sure, but the preparation of the undeniably Tex-Mex specialty menudo will soon transform a corner of San Marcos as part of the city’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

For Chairman and CEO Richard Anzaldua, this year’s Hill Country Cook-Off Association Cinco de Mayo Menudo Throwdown is on target to be one of the best yet. The event is scheduled for May 6 and will be held on the lawn of the Hays County Courthouse.

Anzaldua said the Hays County Commissioners Court are ready at an upcoming meeting to proclaim that this county and this community are the “State Championship Menudo Cook-off,” staking a claim that other events will find hard to challenge.

“We’re the county seat,” he said, and no other community has anything quite like this.

Last year, more than 2,000 people attended the cook-off, sampling the efforts of teams bringing their best techniques to creating borracho beans, menudo and of course, carne guisada.

He said menudo which is a recipe that finds it start using tripe–the first or second stomach of a cow, may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for the 30 to 45 teams expected to participate, it is a defining feature of the food culture here.

Menudo is cooked in a red chile broth with hominy, and it is served in large bowls with sides of lime, chopped onions, chopped cilantro and corn tortillas.

As in years past, there will be a Big Burrito Eating Challenge for those wishing to tackle it.

For Anzaldua, the cook-off has long been a labor of love, showcasing the generations of Hispanic culture and the rich food traditions that define Hays County over the decades.

Despite key changes in the location of the cook-off from years past, Anzaldua said he embraces the courthouse location.

He said there will be two pageants in 2023: the celebrated Little Miss Chiquita Pageant, and for the first time, they are including an often neglected demographic. He said his organization is adding the Ms. Senora Cinco de Mayo Pageant for senior women. For the youngsters, the Little Miss Chiquita Pageant is open to girls ages five to 10, and will start at 11 a.m.

Anzaldua said part of his reason for adding the second pageant was directly related to his memories of his mother and her always instructing him to include women such as her in his plans and community projects.

For those planning to attend, the cooks and their teams will start setting up at 6 a.m. A vendors market will open at 8 a.m. Public tasting starts at 11 a.m., he said.

Music will be provided by the San Marcos High School Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel, DJ Lupe Vasquez, and David Prado and Trio-Faze.

For the public, sampling packs start at $5 and provide five cups, five spoons and napkins.

An After Party is scheduled at the Railyard Bar & Grill at 116 S. Edward Gary St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Presale is $10 and $12 at the door. Students with a college ID can get in for $7.

Prizes will be awarded in numerous categories, he said, with a top prize of $1,000 for the first place in the menudo competition.

'This is Menudo Town,' Anzaldua said.

For additional information about participating either as a team, pageant entrant or vendor, contact Anzaldua atr richanza@yeahoo.com or 512-644-0881.

It is important to remember that proceeds from the day's food and festivities benefit the HCCO Kids with Cancer Projects.