Making a SPLASH

Making a

Bobcats defeat Georgia Southern to qualify for chance at first bowl

This school has qualified for a bowl game twice but never gone. But when [Coach Kinne] came here, I believed that this school was ready to go to a bowl game. He said, 'I'm your man.' And I believed him. ... I said when you guys qualify for a bowl game, I'm going to jump in the river.

Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse

Nine years ago, Texas State was snubbed from appearing in their first bowl game in program history.

Flash forward to now, there is no doubt the Bobcats are going bowling.

Following a 301-yard performance by quarterback T.J. Finley, Texas State defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles, 4524, to qualify for the program’s first-ever bowl game, reaching the sixwin mark for the first time since 2014.

Clinching one of the primary goals the Bobcats had set for themselves during the offseason, Head Coach G.J. Kinne said he was thankful for everyone’s contributions to the team, knowing how much clinching bowl eligibility meant for the university and the San Marcos community.

“I’m obviously really proud of our players, our staff and administration,” Kinne said. “That was a big time win against a really good opponent. As a team, we wanted to get it done for everyone at home. That is what we challenged our guys to do. They went out there and got it done.”

Facing off against one of the best offenses in the Sun Belt, the Bobcats held Georgia Southern to 10 points through three quarters, with the Texas State offense scoring 38 unanswered points after trailing 107.

Coming out of “retirement” to help the defense during practice, Kinne, the former NFL quarterback, complimented the defensive play of the Bobcats.

“They had a really good scout team quarterback who gave them a good look,” Kinne said, joking of his time as the scout team quarterback.“I thought they played really well. That is a dynamic offense right there. That quarterback, running game and those receivers are some of the best in the league. I thought we got after the quarterback and [caused] him to turn the ball over.”

Early on, Texas State found themselves trailing 10-7, after a Bobcat fumble led to a touchdown by Georgia Southern to take the lead.

The Bobcats responded with a 15-play, 75yard drive, ending with a Finley three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Konner Fox, as Texas State retook the lead at 14-10.

The Texas State defense took hold on the next possession as the Bobcats stopped the Eagle offense on fourth, to give the ball back to the offense.

The Bobcats put up a six-play, 60-yard drive as Finley found Kole Wilson on a six-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 21-10.

The Texas State defense came up with their first turnover of the game when linebacker Brian Holloway read the quarterback before snatching the pass for the interception.

The Bobcats turned the interception into three points as kicker Mason Shipley booted the field goal to push the lead to 24-10.

Texas State then came up with another stop on defense with a three and out and forced the punt.

The Bobcats made the Eagles pay as Texas State drove 60 yards before Finley rushed for a 16yard touchdown run to give the Bobcats a 31-10 lead heading into halftime.

Receiving the ball to start the second half, the Eagles drove down to the Texas State 47-yard line.

After being stopped on third down, the Eagles opted to go for it on fourth down, only to be stopped by the Bobcat defense.

Texas State again made the Eagles pay for failing to convert on fourth down as the Bobcats drove 61 yards before Finley scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run to give the Bobcats a 38-10 lead.

The Bobcat defense once more came up with another critical stop as the Eagles once again were forced to punt.

Texas State made another long drive before running back Donerio Davenport dove for the one-yard touchdown on third and goal as the Bobcats extended the lead to 45-10.

Despite Georgia Southern scoring twice late in the game, it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats held on for the win, 4524.

The win was Texas State’s first victory over Georgia Southern since 2005 when the Bobcats defeated the Eagles in the first round of the FCS playoffs, marking the first time they had defeated the Eagles as conference opponents.

cmcwilliams@ sanmarcosrecord.om