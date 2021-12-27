Making a Splash: Wimberley hosts annual polar plunge

For those looking to take a plunge as part of their new year’s resolution, The City of Wimberly is encouraging residents to participate in the “coolest event of the year.” as the Wimberly Parks and Recreation Department will host the 5th Annual Polar Bear Plunge & 5K on Jan. 1, 2022.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will kick off with the 5K at the Blue Hole Regional Park. Everyone in attendance will be invited to take part in the plunge.

“We like to get the year off to an energizing start in Wimberley and the Polar Bear Plunge & 5K has attracted more and more participants every year. Whether you are participating in the 5K, are there to take the plunge or both, you are sure to remember how you kicked off 2022,” said Richard Shaver, Director, Wimberley Parks and Recreation.

There will be a $25 registration fee that will include admission to the 5K, a special edition Blue Hole Polar Bear Plunge t-shirt and a swag bag. To register and find out more, visit cityofwimberley.com/parksandrec.

For individuals interested in just taking the plunge, no registration is necessary for the 5K. Participants are invited to take the plunge at any time during the event. The parks and recreation team will keep the fire pit going and will serve hot drinks to warm up revelers who take the plunge.

“We can’t wait to see you at the Blue Hole on January 1. Don’t forget to bring a towel and change of clothes,” said Shaver.

Blue Hole Regional Park is just east of the Wimberley Square at 100 Blue Hole Lane off Old Kyle Road near its junction with RM 3237.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 512-660-9111 or visit cityofwimberley.com/parksandrec.