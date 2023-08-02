Making Summer Last

Firefighters, mermaids share knowledge with local children in July

The Texas Preparatory School-San Marcos recently hosted a Community Meet-Up at the Boys and Girls Club which was full of games, educational activities and prizes.

Held Saturday, the event offered many organizations and local firefighters an opportunity to share some of what they do with area families.

In attendance were members of The Mermaid Society, a community organization that teaches children about the river and how to take care of it by reading books about river stewardship and speaking with the children about the endangered species that inhabit it. It was also an opportunity to spread the word about the Mermaid Capital of Texas Festival that will be happening on Sept. 23.

Also present at the event was San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Community Engagement Coordinator Minnie Buckhaults who handed out informational packets about pet adoption and spoke with the children about how to volunteer.

Also, in attendance were city of San Marcos firefighters who provided a unique educational experience for the children. The firefighters offered a tour of their fire truck, including an explanation of the use for all of the tools like the Jaws of Life, the massive ladder, EMS equipment and the hose.

The event was catered with Shake Shack providing hamburgers and cookies. Shake Shack is a new local business located at the Tanger Outlets that celebrated its grand opening Friday.

Throughout the event there were plenty of games for the kids to play- there was even a switch with Mario Kart.

A raffle was held at the end of the event and prizes were given to both the children and adults. The kids won scooters, backpacks and other toys, and one lucky adult received a free cleaning and organizing service for their home.

To volunteer at the September Mermaid Capital of Texas festival visit this link, https://splash.mermaidsocietysmtx. com/ mermaidfestivalvolunteer and to sponsor it go here, https://splash.mermaidsocietysmtx. com/sponsorship- info.

To find a list of ways to get involved with the shelter, go here https:// sanmarcostx.gov/3484/ Get-Involved.