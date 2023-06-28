Man arrested for aggravated assault

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that on Sunday, June 25, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in connection with a man with a rifle in the area of Mathias Lane and Daywood Drive, Kyle.

Initial reports stated that a man was pointing a rifle at a female subject.

According to information provided in a press release, Sgt. Jeffrey Jordan with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, stated that deputies arrived and began searching for the subjects involved and were able to locate the parties at a residence in the 200 block of Running Bull Lane Kyle, Texas. Deputies identified the suspect as Fabian Flores, 27.

Attempts to have the suspect and/or victim exit the residence were unsuccessful, deputies stated. At approximately 8:25 p.m., the Hays County SWAT team was requested to respond to the scene. At approximately 10:50 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. The victim in this investigation was recovered unharmed, according to police.

Flores was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1st degree felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 3rd degree felony.

Flores was also arrested on an outstanding Buda Police Department warrant for theft of property>=$ 100<$750, Class B misdemeanor.

Bond has been set at $100,000 for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $25,000 for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and $2,000 for the theft of property>=$100<$750.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Chase Fuller with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or chase.fuller@co.hays. tx.us.

You can also contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.