Man found shot to death at gas station

A man was found shot to death early Thursday in Buda by police.

According to a press release from Hays County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Hipolito, deputies responded at approximately 12:05 a.m. Thursday to the Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH 35, following a report that there was an unconscious male near the gas pumps.

Upon arriving at the scene, the deputies located a male and determined he had sustained “apparent gunshot wounds to his body.”

At that time, deputies immediately notified both Hays County and San Marcos EMS who responded to the scene.

Police said the male found at the scene was later pronounced deceased by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant. As of time of press, the man was yet to be identified pending notification of next of kin and other considerations.

In addition, police said that Hays County detectives also were called to the scene at which time they were able to identify a vehicle sought in connection to their investigation as a dark-colored four-door, Chevrolet pickup truck, unknown model, that appeared to have damage to the front passenger side bumper. Police said that the Chevrolet truck is also equipped with chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps.

This vehicle was last seen leaving the area, traveling northbound on the IH-35 service road, according to the press release.

The convenience store’s surveillance cameras did capture the incident and police were able to obtain portions of the video which are expected to be released as the office is seeking assistance from the public regarding the ongoing investigation.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who may have information regarding this shooting contact Sgt. Mark Opiela at 512-3937896. The public may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.