Mano Amiga to host community screening of award-winning documentary

Mano Amiga, a local grassroots nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, will host a community screening of the not-yet-released award-winning documentary “Ferguson Rises” on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the San Marcos Public Library at 2 p.m. This screening will be free and open to the public for community members of all ages.This documentary ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!