Manufacturing round table to help area sector grow

The Greater San Marcos Manufacturers Association, Greater San Marcos Partnership and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area are teaming up to present a manufacturing roundtable for senior leadership in manufacturing organizations, located in Hays and Caldwell Counties.

The event will focus on peer-networking and discussions pertaining to the challenges facing manufacturers located in the Texas Innovation Corridor. Karen Parker, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Commercial Service – Austin, U.S. Department of Commerce/International Trade Specialist; along with Tucker Ferguson, PE, with the Texas Department of Transportation and District Engineer for TxDOT’s Austin District, will be speaking as part of the event scheduled March 31.

Parker said the U.S. Commercial Service is the key export promotion agency of the federal government with a worldwide network of staff in more than 80 countries around the world at embassies and consulates. Their mission is assisting small and medium- sized American businesses in exporting their U.S. produced goods and services worldwide.

According to a report from the International Trade Administration produced in 2021, exports from Hays and Caldwell Counties had not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. Karen Parker Parker has been assisting small and medium-sized companies in the Central Texas area with their export promotion activities to expand into new international markets for more than 35 years. Her portfolio of companies ranges from businesses in advanced manufacturing, consumer goods, renewable energy, packaged food, tech, semiconductors and any others.

“Many exporters continue to boost their bottom line and build their competitiveness by selling to world markets, and you can too,” Parker said. “Our expert, customized counseling is unparalleled and designed to help you succeed in global markets.”

During her presentation she will provide an overview of the U.S. Commercial Service Global network while also discussing why exporting is important for manufacturing businesses as well as available programs and resources available.

“Our global network of experienced trade professionals is located throughout the United States and in U.S. Embassies and Consulates worldwide,” she said. “Whether you’re looking to make your first export sale or expand to additional markets, we offer the expertise you need to connect with lucrative opportunities and increase your bottom line.”

Tucker Ferguson

Tucker Ferguson, P.E., is the district engineer for the Austin District of the Texas Department of Transportation. He was appointed to the position in June 2019 and is responsible for the management, direction and administration of all planning, design, construction and maintenance, and operations programs for nearly 9,500 miles in the 11-county region of central Texas (Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Gillespie, Hays, Lee Llano, Mason, Travis and Williamson counites).

Tucker is overseeing the largest reconstruction of I-35 in more than 50 years. The multi-billion- dollar Capital Express Program will add one to two managed lanes from SH 45 North to SH 45 Southeast.

Through business retention and expansion visits administered by GSMP, manufacturers in the Texas Innovation Corridor have expressed an interest in learning more how these improvements could impact their business.

“We’ve seen tremendous population growth and development in Hays County in recent years and that trend is expected to continue,” Ferguson said. “TxDOT has a number of projects underway and more in the planning stages to enhance safety and improve mobility for drivers in San Marcos and the surrounding area. I look forward to the roundtable and discussing roadway projects, including along I-35 – a vital corridor for the manufacturing industry.”

The event is moderated by Aaron Trahan with Performance Mindset Coaching. Trahan is a Certified Success Coach focused on business and leadership performance.

Participants are limited to senior leaders within manufacturing organizations.

Lunch from The Groove will be provided.

Those wishing to participate do NOT need to be a member of GSMMA to participate in this free event. All manufacturers located in Hays & Caldwell Counties are invited to attend.