Martindale parade honors Fourth of July

The city of Martindale has celebrated Independence Day with a parade since 1994. On hand to offer its cooperation, Gary Job Corps Correction/Security Cadets have assisted with traffic and crowd control for over 20 years. Over 40 floats, food booths, music and fellowship welcomed residents and visitors to the city. Pictured are Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Linda Haden, Commissioner Ed Theriot, Martindale Mayor Katherine Glaze, Police Chief Tommy Ward, Chief Deputy Steve Kenney, Officer Andrea Turner, Gary Job Corps Corrections Cadets Joshua Keith, Darius Flenaugh and Instructor Jesus Gonzalez.