Mass COVID vaccination event scheduled for May 16

In partnership with State Rep. Erin Zwiener’s Office, Hays Consolidated ISD and the National Guard, the City of Kyle will host a mass vaccination event at Lehman High School. “The goal of the event is to vaccinate approximately 1,000 residents with the Moderns vaccine,” read a Kyle press release. ‘All attendees ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!