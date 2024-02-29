San Marcos Academy performs Matilda

San Marcos Academy invites the community to attend Dahl’s “Matilda, The Musical,” opening Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Robison Christian Center. Directed by SMA Theatre director Marlana Perry, the play is a campus-wide endeavor featuring Academy students from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

“At SMA, the theatre experience is unique because we have the opportunity to have students spanning from five years old to 18 on the stage,” Perry said in her director’s note. “This show is especially exciting because most of the actors get to play exactly what they are: children at a private school, in uniform, navigating the ins and outs of getting to be kids while having to learn and start growing into the people they will be for the rest of their lives.”

Based on the book by Roald Dahl with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, “Matilda the Musical” tells the story of a bright young girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination who dares to change her story with miraculous results.

Maddie Merrill will play the part of Matilda with Zorah Shinto taking the role of Matilda’s teacher, Miss Honey.

“We are so excited to bring this fantastical, wacky and nostalgic show to the stage,” Perry said.

Additional showings are Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.