Article Image Alt Text

Daily Record photos by Alyssa Gonzales

Mayor proclaims MLK Day, recognizes Neighborhood Enhancement Department divisions

Wed, 01/05/2022 - 6:17pm
During a brief ceremony on Tuesday, Mayor Jane Hughson proclaimed Monday, Jan. 17 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (pictured above). The Dunbar Heritage Association will observe the holiday with a three-day celebration spanning from Jan. 15-17 in honor of its 20th anniversary of hosting the celebration and to commemorate King’s 93rd birthday.

Hughson also recognized the City of San Marcos’ Neighborhood Enhancement Department on Tuesday (pictured below).

The Neighborhood Enhancement Department’s Resource Recovery Division won “Outstanding Public Outreach Program” at the annual State of Texas Alliance for Recycling Summit held on Oct. 6, 2021. The Code Compliance Division received the American Association of Code Enforcement’s “Community Service Award” on Oct. 22, 2021. 

