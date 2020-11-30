McCoy College of Business - Center for Professional Sales program fulfills reaccreditation requirements

The Center for Professional Sales in McCoy College of Business at Texas State University has passed all reaccreditation requirements by its accrediting body, the University Sales Center Alliance (USCA). Dr. Andrea Dixon of Baylor University, and the current USCA President, conducted the reaccreditation site visit.

Serving as a full member of the USCA, the McCoy College Center for Professional Sales is one of only 58 sales centers worldwide to meet the requirements for continued accreditation and full membership. Among the full and associate members are Baylor University; Purdue University; the University of Texas at Dallas; James Madison University; Florida State University; University of Nebraska at Omaha; DePaul University and Justus-Liebig University, to name only a few. The full membership list may be found at: www.universitysalescenteralliance.org

Membership in the USCA organization ensures a strong curriculum, small class sizes, corporate partner involvement, an external advisory board, current technological capabilities with permanent sales laboratories, and participation in USCA sponsored student competitions.

Among the center’s 22 corporate partners are many Fortune 500 companies and Dow components, including: 3M; ABC Supply Co., Inc; ADP; ASCO Equipment; Caterpillar; Cintas; Dell; Dish Network; Enterprise Holdings; Fastenal; Federated Insurance; Ferguson Enterprises; Gartner; Henry Schein; Liberty Mutual; North American Plastics; Rush Enterprises, Software Advice (A Gartner Company); TEKSystems; Tom James; UPS; and United Rentals.

Points of pride for the program include: The Professional Sales Student Ambassador Program; a strong competition reputation; “Best of Breed” corporate partners; strong student demand for the program and corporate enthusiasm for hiring the sales concentration graduates. For additional information on the center, more information can be located at www.txstsalescenter.com

Founded as an official center in 2012, the program has been developing since 2003.

For more information, contact Vicki West, Center Director, at vw03@txstate.edu.