McCoy's proposed retreat center requires roads plan changes

One of the area’s oldest and most revered companies is planning to build a new corporate special events center, retreat and training facility and is looking to the city for a change in the overall transportation plan.

During the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Amanda Hernandez, newly appointed director of Planning & Development services for the city, presented a preliminary report in connection to a request by the firm, Eckermann Engineering, Inc.

The engineering firm represents the interests of the applicant, McCoy’s Building Supply. The company stated that it is looking to expand its hometown footprint and similarly its corporate presence for its employees here and in the 80-plus stores it operates.

Specifically, the company is asking the city to consider a request to remove two proposed thoroughfares that are now a part of the city’s overall Thoroughfare Plan. The roadways in question are generally said to be located somewhere between Davis Lane, McCoy Circle and River Road, according to information presented by Hernandez during the meeting.

Hernandez said the applicant’s request reflects two proposed eliminations of roadways that are not yet constructed but were outlined in the city’s thoroughfare plan, which is part of the city’s overall transportation master plan.

Hernandez said the applicant’s request to remove two thoroughfares is connected to its proposed larger project which is the construction of a special events center, company retreat and training facility.

Hernandez prefaced her discussion of the applicant's request by saying that normally, it is a more immediate response for the city to encourage this kind of development.

In this case, one of the proposed roadways for removal is actually completely in the floodplain. She said that the city does not have a staff recommendation to offer at this point in the project development.

Hernandez said that there was no action necessary to be taken by council on Tuesday as there are additional scheduled meetings before both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Neighborhood Commission whose purpose is to advise the council and staff with respect to common problems and issues associated with neighborhoods in the city. Planning and Zoning is required at minimum to hold one public hearing and the city council is required to hold two public hearings for this applicant proposal and request.

Mayor Jane Hughson asked if there was a reason going back that these roads were included in a city transportation or thoroughfare plan. Hernandez said city engineers will take a look at the information surrounding the roadways over time, although, stepping back, the area is and was a high intensity zone and the concept of 'more' as opposed to fewer roadways was logical at the time. Additionally, there was concern perhaps when the plan was developed that additional roadways would create what is termed a redundant pattern for traffic to take if I-35 should be not passable.

In a letter from the engineering firm to city engineers, the request stated that the application is to amend the Transportation Master Plan that was approved in 2018. What the company hopes to build is an approximately 11,300 square foot training/special event center which will have parking and other ancillary improvements. Architectural plans included in the council’s agenda packet that are part of the conditional use permit describe the McCoy Retreat as having a planned address of 1200 Davis Lane and have it located on 7.12 acres owned by the corporation.

The two segments under consideration for removal from the city plan, are, first, what Hernandez called an AV 150, a roadway which as it was originally proposed in the city plan, would if set for construction actually go through the center of the WalMart building. In addition to that, there is a further problem addressed by Hernandez who said that the city is aware that if constructed, the road would potentially need alignment as it is impacted by railroad tracks. This conjunction of tracks and roadways is not easily done if done at all, she said.

In the engineering firm’s documentation, it stated that a street extension through the heart of the site’s “oak groves would connect McCoy Circle and the adjacent hotel development to Davis Lane.” Additionally the TMP proposes a new avenue that would run along the south side of the McCoy Office subdivision Lot 2 connecting River Road to the south of the railroad to Davis Lane. Following the city’s presentation, Meagan McCoy Jones, president and CEO of McCoy’s, addressed the council and expressed her appreciation for all that staff and city officials had done for the project clarification.

She succeeded her father, Brian McCoy, after his retirement with in excess of 50 years of service, taking on the new role as head of the company. Previously she had served in the capacity as president and chief operating officer for the San Marcos-based company.

For McCoy, to build this center will allow the company to be even more intimately intertwined with its native city.

She said the elimination of the two thoroughfares in question is integral to the company moving forward in its desire to share the city with employees of her firm, one that has grown profoundly in recent years.

Currently, she said they are spending dollars outside the city that might be spent here in accomplishing the training and company business that could more completely reflect a San Marcos-based sense of tradition.

“Our company is a little over 95 years old,” McCoy said, asking the council’s patience to provide more background for the request.

“Our headquarters’ team here is responsible for supporting our 85 stores,”with approximately 3,300-3,400 employees, many of whom live and work in greater San Marcos, she said.

In the past decades, much of their leadership training has taken place in Cedar Park, she explained. This training includes providing hotel room accommodation for staff that McCoy said could and should be brought home to San Marcos. The center as it is conceptualized would have that impact.

She said they were recently issued a conditional use permit for a special events facility that allows the company to expand to what it is calling a retreat center. The company initially said it wants this structure as now conceived to be placed in an area impacted by the two thoroughfares.

“We want you to be proud of what we’re bringing to San Marcos,” she said.