Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Me & My Guy

Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:00am
Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Me and My Guy Dance on Saturday at the San Marcos Rec Hall. The semi-formal event included dancing, treats and crafts. Top Left: Robert and Eliza Eby dance the night away. Top Right: Zach Baker spins his daughter Liberty with his other daughter Nora helping add to the festivities nearby. Bottom Left: Council Member Jude Prather dances to the song “Baby Shark” with his daughter Bonnie. Bottom Middle: Jason Matlock holds his daughter Madi as she spins the streamers. Bottom Right: Andrew Soto holds his daughter Thalia.  Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023