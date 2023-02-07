Me & My Guy

The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Me and My Guy Dance on Saturday at the San Marcos Rec Hall. The semi-formal event included dancing, treats and crafts. Top Left: Robert and Eliza Eby dance the night away. Top Right: Zach Baker spins his daughter Liberty with his other daughter Nora helping add to the festivities nearby. Bottom Left: Council Member Jude Prather dances to the song “Baby Shark” with his daughter Bonnie. Bottom Middle: Jason Matlock holds his daughter Madi as she spins the streamers. Bottom Right: Andrew Soto holds his daughter Thalia. Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat