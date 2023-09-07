Meadow Center to host environmental conference

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at the Climate Science hosts The Good, The Bad, and The Wicked conference today in the LBJ Grand Ballroom in the LBJ Student Center at the Texas State University campus in San Marcos.

Organizers said they are hoping to set the record straight about the realities of the climate crisis in Texas and delve into the less well-known aspects of the complex, “wicked” climate problems faced today. The conference is bringing together key practitioners, academics, policy makers, businesses, and nonprofit leaders from across the state to explore the unique challenges and opportunities the state faces in the fight against climate change.

Keynote speaker Michael E. Mann, renowned climate scientist, science communicator, book author, and Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, opens the event with a special preview of his forthcoming book. The conference gets underway at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. Sessions feature leaders at the forefront of diverse fields here to discuss environmental interventions and policy.