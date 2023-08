To celebrate National Dog Photography Day, the Hays County Sheriff's Office got their K9's Buddy and Rommel ready for their close-ups. Pictured are the dogs and their handlers, including Hays County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Hoffman with Buddy, top left, and Deputy Scott Whetstone with his dog, Rommel, bottom left. These animals are valued members of the sheriff's office, training weekly with the San Marcos Police Department's two K9 teams.

Photos by Hays County Sheriff's Office