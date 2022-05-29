MEMORIAL DAY 2022

SAN MARCOS

The City of San Marcos will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Hays County Veterans Memorial on Monday.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at 101 Riverside Dr. The ceremony will honor local veterans who died in the line of duty. The names of the war dead — dating back to World War I — will be read.

KYLE

Kyle VFW Post 12058 will host a day of remembrance for those who died in military service for the country at the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, starting at 10 a.m. at the Kyle VFW, 103 S. Front St.

The program will include retired U.S. Air Force Major General Chris Adams as the guest speaker, a Memorial Day Proclamation read by Mayor Pro Tem Robert Rizo, a rendition of the National Anthem and Taps as well as a War Bird flyover with three aircrafts from the Commemorative Air Force, weather depending. The VFW will have refreshments available.

Throughout the event, the VFW will be taking donations. All donations to the VFW are tax-deductible and go toward programs that support service members while they are on the front line, as they are being discharged and long after they return. Your donation will be immediately directed to the VFW programs where your support is most urgently needed.

For more information, go to post12058.org.