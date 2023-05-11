Gary Job Corps celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month by handing out awareness packets to employees entering the Center, noting it is important to recognize the impact of good mental health to overall well-being, academic success, and economic outcomes. From left are Stephanie Soileau, health and wellness director and Dr. Hildy Dinkins, mental health consultant. The corps is a federally funded program for young men and women between the ages of 16 to 24. For information concerning enrollment at Gary Job Corps Center contact at 1-800-733-JOBS(5627).

Photo by Gary Job Corps