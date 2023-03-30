Texas has long acknowledged that San Marcos is the destination for mermaid watching and Wednesday was International Mermaid Day 2023. This day is observed annually on March 29 for those who celebrate both the legend and mystery associated with these more lovely creatures of the deep.

In San Marcos, the mermaids are more river bound than those of film and literature that have oceanic tendencies. Reports of mermaids date as far back as Assyrian documents from 3,000 years ago. And what better time then to revisit or see for the first time, the statues that grace this community, part of what was originally called the “Mermaid March,” and installed during 2018. The Mermaid March is a public art project that celebrates the art, culture and natural beauty of San Marcos. Officials at the time said the goal of the project was to enhance the city as a tourist destination and to provide an additional source of pride for the community while also offering a showcase for the talented individuals living here. Fountain People, a San Marcos-based company, “created a mold and pulled 10 mermaids from the mold,” according to Chris Thomas, director of marketing for the company. They designed the original concept art including the face, facial features and the body structure. Thomas said he was with the company as the project got underway. The San Marcos Arts Commission chose the 10 artists who brought each of these structures to mermaid life. Annually, the Mermaid Society of Texas headquartered in San Marcos seeks to promote and identify the role that water as a resource plays here. If you are interested in going on a mermaid march, here at the original locations and statues: “Ode to Ralph” by Cheryl Latimer at the Visitor Center/Discovery Center; “Aqua Reina” by Jamie Lynn Shelton at the San Marcos Activity Center; “Before Us” by Dianna Weems at Plaza Park; “Mermaid Playground” by Malachy McKinney on Hutchison Street in front of Texas Skate; “Liquid Metal” by Darin Woods on Hutchison Street in front of Minute Man; “Oh For a Muse of Fire” by April Laymen at the intersection of Guadalupe and Hopkins; “Flora” by Morgan Egan at the Price Center; “Mermaid Map” by Grace Park at Eddie Durham Park; “The Fish of the San Marcos Waterways” at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Guadalupe; and “Blooming Brightly” by Lauren Hofmann at the Children's Park (perhaps of a favorite of The Daily Record in that clippings from the newspaper are featured on this statue).

