MERMAIDS ON PARADE: San Marcos community turns out for 2021 Mermaid Promenade

Mermaids took over downtown San Marcos during the Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest's 5th annual Mermaid Promenade and Downtown Street Faire on Saturday. Above, Mermaid Society SMTX's members ride their float and wave at the crowd.

A float highlights efforts to remove over 500 bags of trash from the San Marcos River this summer.

A group riding horses waves at the downtown crowd. For more photos from Saturday's mermaid celebration see the gallery. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo