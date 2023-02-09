Miranda Wait discusses Spring Lake adventure with Big Ideas TXST

Texas State University’s Miranda Wait, deputy director of Spring Lake education for The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, joins the Big Ideas TXST podcast for February’s episode to discuss various projects and programs that can be found at Spring Lake.

One of the oldest sites in North America continuously inhabited by humans, Spring Lake is an environmentally sensitive natural space. Through much of the 20th century it was the site of Aquarena, one of the most popular theme parks in Texas. Today it is home to The Meadows Center, which inspires research, innovation and leadership that ensures clean, abundant water for the environment and all humanity.

One popular legacy of Aquarena are the glass bottom boats, which offer a stunning view of flora and fauna that abound in the crystal-clear depths of Spring Lake. An ongoing program is refurbishing these vintage boats with fiberglass hulls to improve their long-term durability and the recent construction of a floating dock ensures the safety of the boats during flooding events. Other initiatives on tap for the coming year include guided snorkeling and kayak tours.

Wait’s educational background is in biology with an emphasis in wildlife ecology. She has a passion for getting kids and adults outdoors and excited about nature. Currently, she is working on bringing a research component to The Meadows Center’s educational programming. Wait recently joined the Texas Informal Science Educators Association for a three-year term.

Big Ideas TXST is a monthly podcast from University Communications & Public Relations that goes inside the fascinating minds forging innovation, research and creativity at the university. Hosted by Daniel Seed, a lecturer in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, each episode features indepth interviews and discussion with the thought leaders developing innovative ideas to make the world a better place.

Big Ideas TXST can be found at news.txstate. edu/inside-txst/big-ideaspodcast.