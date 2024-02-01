Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

MLK Walk &amp; Celebration rescheduled to this weekend

Thu, 02/01/2024 - 12:00am
STATE OF TEXAS
Thursday, February 1, 2024

After freezing cold temperatures caused the postponement of MLK Day activities, the Dunbar Heritage Association has announced the rescheduling of its MLK Walk & Celebration, originally slated for January 15. The event will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Despite the weather-induced shift, organizers express optimism that participants will still turn out for the presentation of the LWV Hays County wreath. Ida Miller and Sharon Moore will lead the wreath-laying ceremony at the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial, followed by a symbolic walk through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood known as the Freedom Walk.

The Crossroads Rededication Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Crossroads Memorial followed by the DHA MLK Wreath-laying Ceremony. At 10 a.m. the Freedom Walk begins through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood to the Hays County Courthouse. A brief program and celebration at the courthouse will follow the walk.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024