After freezing cold temperatures caused the postponement of MLK Day activities, the Dunbar Heritage Association has announced the rescheduling of its MLK Walk & Celebration, originally slated for January 15. The event will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Despite the weather-induced shift, organizers express optimism that participants will still turn out for the presentation of the LWV Hays County wreath. Ida Miller and Sharon Moore will lead the wreath-laying ceremony at the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial, followed by a symbolic walk through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood known as the Freedom Walk.

The Crossroads Rededication Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Crossroads Memorial followed by the DHA MLK Wreath-laying Ceremony. At 10 a.m. the Freedom Walk begins through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood to the Hays County Courthouse. A brief program and celebration at the courthouse will follow the walk.