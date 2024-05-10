The San Marcos Library helped kids get ready for Mother’s Day this week. On Thursday, the library hosted the Mother’s Day Crafts event.

“They weren’t just cards,” said Ashley Schimelman, division manager for programming and outreach services for the library. “They were really cute little decorations. The word card doesn’t even convey it. They were felt birds and butterflies that they were decorating, for their moms. It was really adorable because a lot of these kids were with their moms, so some got their Mother’s Day gift early.”

Right now, crafts are held once a month at the library, but those events will become weekly come summertime. For the list of events at the library, visit sanmarcostx. libcal.com.