Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Photos courtesy of the San Marcos Public Library

FOR MOM

Fri, 05/10/2024 - 12:00am
SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY
Friday, May 10, 2024

The San Marcos Library helped kids get ready for Mother’s Day this week. On Thursday, the library hosted the Mother’s Day Crafts event.

“They weren’t just cards,” said Ashley Schimelman, division manager for programming and outreach services for the library. “They were really cute little decorations. The word card doesn’t even convey it. They were felt birds and butterflies that they were decorating, for their moms. It was really adorable because a lot of these kids were with their moms, so some got their Mother’s Day gift early.”

Right now, crafts are held once a month at the library, but those events will become weekly come summertime. For the list of events at the library, visit sanmarcostx. libcal.com.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024