Moments of Pride

The 9th Annual Texas Pride Festival was held Sept. 9 in San Marcos. The event was organized by Sylvia Sandoval nine years ago as a trailblazing event in Hays County. The goal then and now is to foster awareness of unity while building a community of support for this area's “family” of LGBTQIA+.The Gary Job Corps Student Government Association has participated with the parade from its inception. Pictured in these photos are students Jagger Rolan, Jadarrious Moore, Kamorie Young, Larry Earl, Kierstain Chavez, Delltah Robinson, Rae Ledesma, Eric Steel, Clarence Graham, Tamara Espinoca, Ileana Herrera, Anthony Toney, Tony Ledesna, K’Leigh Landree, CharDaney Beard, SGA Coordinator Hope Powell, PRIDE Staff Sylvia Sandoval, Lymarie Almodovar, Starbucks crew Nicholas P., Stassney Lenertz, Luna M., Maken Gonzalez, Nicole Blumenthal, Kalei Engleman, Isabella Crosby, Allison Castillo, Hays County Chief of Staff Alex Villalobos, Miguel Pena, Hays County Commissioners Court Judge Ruben Becerra, San Marcos Chamber President/CEO Page Michel and Randolph Goodman, Gary Job Corps.



Photos provided by Gary Job Corps