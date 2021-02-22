MONDAY MORNING BLAZE

The San Marcos Fire Department responded to a home engulfed in flames Monday morning.

SMFD, with help from the New Braunfels Fire Department, extinguished the fire at 421 Lindsey St. The home sustained major damage, but firefighters were able to save the home next door, the City of San Marcos said in a statement.

The city added that no one was injured in the blaze.

“Thank you for your patience while crews worked in the area,” the city said on social media. “Big thanks to our first responders and the New Braunfels Fire Department.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help those impacted by the fire: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sinai-fire-fund.