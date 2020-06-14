Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Monday is your deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary runoff

Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:00am

Texans who want to vote in the upcoming Texas primary runoff election have until Monday, to register. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the upcoming primary runoffs from May to July after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state of Texas. Voters participating in the Democratic primary will decide the outcome in two statewide ...

