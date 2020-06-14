Monday is your deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary runoff Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:00am Texans who want to vote in the upcoming Texas primary runoff election have until Monday, to register. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the upcoming primary runoffs from May to July after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state of Texas. Voters participating in the Democratic primary will decide the outcome in two statewide ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Monday is your deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary runoff