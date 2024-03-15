MORE THAN A CENTURY

Sage Spring Senior Living held a parade to celebrate two of its residents who turned or are turning 101 years old. Elizabeth West, whose birthday is on March 27, is originally from Proctor, Minnesota. West is most proud of her family. She loves an occasional glass of wine with good music, and she also has a great sense of humor. Lee Biehunko, whose birthday is on March 21, is originally from Moulton, Texas.

Biehunko is proud of her two sons, one of which owned his own funeral home and the other is a retired FBI special agent.

Biehunko credits the sitn- fit

class, run by Senior Vibrant Life Director Porschee Bradley as well as her team, for keeping her active and motivated.

Daily Record photos by

Shannon West