MORE STEAM

Chamber, SMCISD Career & Tech partner for annual STEAM Fair

The annual STEAM Fair, a partnership between the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Career and Technical Education program, is back once again. This year's event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at San Marcos High School. The STEAM Fair is free and open to all families and students.

The STEAM Fair serves as a celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, providing an immersive and interactive experience for students, families, and community members alike. With a mission to inspire innovation and foster a passion for lifelong learning, the fair offers a diverse range of hands-on activities, demonstrations and exhibits.

Attendees can look forward to engaging with local businesses, organizations and educational institutions, as they showcase their commitment to STEAM education and career development. From robotics demonstrations to interactive art installations, the fair promises something for everyone, regardless of age or background.

'We are delighted to once again collaborate with the San Marcos CISD CTE program to bring the STEAM Fair to our community,' said Page Michel, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO. 'This event exemplifies our commitment to promoting education, innovation, and economic development in the San Marcos area. We invite everyone to join us for a day of discovery, creativity, and fun.'

Liz Castañeda, Education & Talent Pipeline Development Director at the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, 'The STEAM Fair plays a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. By providing hands-on learning experiences and exposing students to diverse career pathways, we are empowering them to reach their full potential and contribute to the future success of our community.'

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce encourages businesses and organizations to participate in the event by becoming sponsors or exhibitors. By supporting the STEAM Fair, sponsors and exhibitors have the opportunity to showcase their products, services, and career opportunities while making a meaningful contribution to the local community. Current sponsors include: CFAN, Texas Department of Transportation, US Aviation Academy and Republic Services.

For more information about the STEAM Fair, including sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please visit steamsmtx. com or contact Liz Castañeda at liz@sanmarcostexas. com or (512) 393-5900.