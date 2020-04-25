Mueller moves out of ICU, Stewart making 'fantastic' progress

San Marcos Police Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart, who were critically injured after responding to an assault/domestic disturbance call, have made progress in their recoveries.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, Mueller was moved out of intensive care. “(Mueller’s) medical team states he is making exceptional progress and is starting to walk around,” SMPD said Friday.

SMPD said Stewart is currently in the ICU but his condition is improving. “(Stewart’s) team states he is making progress and he has improved drastically over the last few days,” SMPD said.

San Marcos police responded to an assault/domestic violence call at the Twin Lakes Villa Apartments — 2917 Hunter Rd. — at approximately 6:05 p.m. on April 18. Officers Mueller, Stewart and Justin Putnam were ambushed by Alfredo Perez Delacruz, 46, when they entered his residence.

Putnam, 31, was killed during the attack. He was brought home to San Marcos from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office Monday with a procession of hundreds of police and first responders.

Donation funds have been established to help the Putnam, Stewart and Mueller families. All donations are tax-exempt and can be made on the San Marcos Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association's website at https://www.smcpaaa.org/donations-putnam-mueller-stewart.

Donations can also be mailed to: San Marcos Police Dept., ATTN: Tammy Strakos, 2300 S. IH 35, San Marcos, TX 78666.

Please make checks payable to SMCPAAA, attn: Tammy Strakos.