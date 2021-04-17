Multi-agency operation results in several arrests for sexual exploitation of minors

A multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of seven men from across Hays County and the state for charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol Division, San Marcos Police Department, and Hays County District Attorney’s Office conducted an operation on April 1-2, which targeted persons trying to sexually exploit and victimize minors for a fee.

HCSO said officers posed as females under the age of 18 and began to communicating with suspects through various websites known to be used to solicit sexual acts.

The operations resulted in the arrests of Andres Guevera, 39, of Minnesota; Todd Strine, 46, of New Braunfels; and Abel Suarez, 33, of New Braunfels on April 1 for prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18 — a second degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fabian Jefferson, 50, of Kyle; Ricardo Costilla Jr., 24, of Austin; Richard Morales, 52, of San Marcos; and Jacob Pell, 18, of Cedar Park were arrested after they made arrangements to meet a person whom they believed was a 15-year-old female. They were charged with prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18 — a second-degree felony.

HCSO reminds people that if you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.