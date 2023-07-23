Must-haves when hosting game night at home

Game night makes for a fun way to get together with friends. Competitive fire may not disappear on game night, but the atmosphere is generally more laid back. Indeed, a great game night is less about the games and more about the laughs and fun to be had.

Game night hosts can focus on fun as they prepare to welcome friends and family into their homes. The following are some must-haves for a fun and memorable game night.

Food

Game night participants are not expecting a meal. Game nights typically begin after dinnertime, so hosts need not feel responsible for preparing or catering a meal. However, snacks typically are made available during game night. Charcuterie boards, cheese, chips, pretzels, and even some healthy fare like vegetables and hummus can be offered so no one goes hungry during game night.

Beverages

Simplicity also reigns supreme when picking which drinks to serve during game night. Formal dinner parties may call for specialty cocktails and a carefully curated wine list, but game night does not require that same level of planning. Non-alcoholic drinks like water, soda, lemonade, and iced tea should be readily available. Beer and wine can be offered to guests who want a drink, but hosts must be sure to avoid overserving guests. Hosts can request that some guests serve as designated drivers and hosts should be ready to perform that duty as well.

Games

Of course, hosts will need to pick games for the party as well. It’s best to avoid complicated games so no time is wasted explaining the rules to novices. Many adults are familiar with the rules of poker, so keep some decks of cards and chips on hand in the event guests want to play a round. Additional games that do not require too great a familiarity with the rulebook include Scrabble and Monopoly. Hosts also can consider something a little more sinister like Cards Against Humanity if the crowd is willing to play.

Music

Some music playing in the background can loosen things up and help to establish a relaxed atmosphere. Hosts should keep in mind that it’s best to avoid turning the television on, as a game or movie playing in the background can distract guests from the games and lead to less mingling.

Atmosphere

The atmosphere should be warm and inviting so everyone feels right at home upon arriving. Make sure there’s ample lighting available in the game room but don’t make things too bright. Slightly dimmed lights can set a welcoming tone and create a relaxed vibe. Comfortable seating also helps to create a pleasant atmosphere that can make guests feel right at home.