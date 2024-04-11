The city of San Marcos had its Spring Native Plant Sale and Sustainability Fair at the Discovery Center on April 6. There will be an additional plant sale opportunity April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the city’s website. The plant sale offered a variety of native and adapted plants, including perennials, grasses, shrubs, trees, and organic vegetables and herbs. Knowledgeable staff were available to assist with plant questions. Local organizations were onsite for the Sustainability Fair to discuss environmental efforts and how you can get involved in sustainability initiatives. There was also tunes by Chief and The-DoomsdayDevice. Top, the Native Plant sale was buzzing with community members. Bottom left, Jordan Washburn and Amy Thomaides of the city of San Marcos' Resource Recovery Center tell Discovery Center Plant sale goers about upcoming river cleanups. Bottom right, Eric Beckers of The Hill Country Native Plant Society educates the public on native plants and their benefits.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West