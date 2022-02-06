Nearly 43,000 San Marcos residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 43,000 San Marcos residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of DSHS' most recent zip-code specific report released on Monday, 42,843 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 are considered fully vaccinated, while 51,116 have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 139,279 Hays County residents are considered fully vaccinated — 64.69% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older as of Friday. The DSHS stated that 164,178 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 76.25% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 52,738 Hays County citizens have received an additional vaccine dose as of Friday.

Additional data shows that 88,649 Hays County residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose fall into the 16-49-year-old age range, 32,311 are between 50-64 years old, 22,643 are 65-79 years old, 8,674 are 12-15 years old, 4,969 are 80 years old and older, 6,874 are between ages 5 and 11, and 58 have an unknown age, according the DSHS.

Of the 164,178 Hays County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, 39.73% are white, 28.32% are Hispanic, 19.13% are listed as other, 8.52% have an unknown race or ethnicity, 2.6% are Black and 1.71% are Asian, according to the DSHS’ racial and ethnic breakdown.

As of Friday, 99.99% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 93.83% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

The DSHS stated that 20,075,889 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 16,976,633 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 74.44% of eligible Texans have received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, while an estimat-ed 62.95% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 5,968,755 Texans have received a booster vaccination dose.

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines usually offered Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway won’t be available until further notice, according to the Hays County Local Health Department.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

Case update

Hays County had 7,134 active cases and recorded 48,603 total cases in its most recent report on Wednesday. The Hays County Local Health Department did report new cases on Friday due to winter weather closures.

As the pandemic continues, the local health department stresses the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask indoors around large groups of people.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 16,495 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have been 5,231,844 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 78,658 fatalities. There are currently 11,997 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 24.62%.

At Texas State University there have been 3,971 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1, 2021 — 3,305 among students and 666 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 563 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

