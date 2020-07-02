Neighborhood flyover fundraiser for Fourth of July

The Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing, a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, will perform formation flyovers over neighborhoods within 50 miles of Austin and San Antonio on July 4.

COVID 19 restrictions have shut down its San Marcos museum and most airshows around the country, leaving the crew grounded. With Central Texas residents home due to COVID-19 and many July 4th festivities canceled, the volunteer pilot team has decided to come to them.

Neighborhoods can get their own July 4th flyover in two ways: Raise at least $500 through a GoFundMe page at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/united-we-fly-central-texas (or email lookup@centraltexaswing.org) or post a video on their Facebook page, facebook.com/centraltexaswing letting the group know why they would like a flyover in their neighborhood.

The organizer of any team to reach the $1,000 mark will receive a certificate for a 30 minute ride in a World War II era T-6 Texan.

Caliterra-Dripping Springs is the only Hays County community with a “team” and they are just $25 away from their flyover. So far Austin, Leander, Downtown Lockhart, Tarrytown, The Estates of Shady Hollow, Windcrest, Downtown Canyon Lake, and Brentwood/Allendale have started raising funds.

The organization's mission is to pass the lessons of the Greatest Generation to current and future generations by keeping the World War II machines they flew in the air.