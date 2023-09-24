NEW BEACON

Pastor step into new role at historic church

A local church recently celebrated their 157th anniversary with a blessing from its new pastor–their youngest to date.

Colby Cotton is the 23rd pastor that the First Baptist Church NBC has had since its inception, according to longtime church member, and one of the first black students to attend Texas State in 1963, Helen Jackson Franks.

Franks said the church used to be located on MLK Drive, which was called Comal Street at the time. She said the current church building, located at 420 S. Mitchell St., was built in 1986.

Franks recalled, in her earlier years as a member, the pastor was Reverend M.C. Arnold.

She said that the most recent pastor, A.D. Dillard, retired in July and appointed Cotton as the pastor-elect.

Franks said that congregation members are so glad to have Cotton who grew up in the church.

“He’s one pastor that I know that God sent an angel to stand and watch over our souls,” Franks said. “He is an awesome speaker, and he has a vision. I know that God is going to let it [his vision] materialize.”

Cotton said he is honored to be the newest pastor of the First Baptist Church NBC because he has been attending for 32 years–since he was 2 years old.

“I love this community. I love this church,” Cotton said. “I’m honored to make history with this church. I’m here to serve the people of God. I’m here to serve the people of San Marcos, Texas.” He added that the “best is yet to come.”

Cotton said his core belief centers around the power of God.

“I believe that Jesus is the son of God. That he died for us, rose on the third day and that he is coming back,” Cotton said. “I truly believe in the core foundation of family. I do believe that God is the guiding hand–that he is in control of everything; Nothing moves without his permission.” He said that he also believes, as a pastor, it is important to meet the needs of the entire individual, from the inside- out.

Cotton plans to get his message out into the community by being visible and available to it.

He said he’s going to assess the needs of the community “one by one.”

“I know I’m not superman,” Cotton said. “But I know with an army that we can … support the community.”

He said that the church now has a food pantry and helps those in need with “utility assistance,” and they have more people available to help than ever before.

For those in need or if someone knows of someone in need of food pantry services, go to the church every 2nd and 4th Saturday between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about the church's rich history go to fbnbc.org/ our-history.