New bus service is available

FlixBus, one of North America's fastest-growing intercity bus services, recently announced it is moving into a new hub in San Marcos at the local CARTS Station alongside its co-brand, Greyhound Lines.

This move will enhance access for San Marcos residents and Texas State University students and staff with connections to San Antonio, Austin, Houston and more, officials stated. The San Marcos CARTS station is located at 338 S. Guadalupe St. and buses will board in the bus slips on the south side of the station. The station is less than a mile from the Texas State University campus, and in addition to FlixBus/Greyhound intercity bus service, CARTS provides connections to local and municipal bus services, with more information available at RideCarts. com.

From San Antonio to Houston to Austin, this new location will provide access to many of the region’s most popular locations.

Tickets are now available at FlixBus.com or the Flix-Bus app.