New city attorney approved by council

The city of San Marcos has a new attorney on board, and he is a face that will be familiar to many in San Marcos.

On March 21, item 19 in the non-consent portion of the city council meeting was a vote to approve resolution 202363R, appointing Samuel J. Aguirre to the position.

The vote was unanimous in his favor.

Council member Jude Prather even predicated his vote,“This will be a great addition to the leadership here at city hall.”

There was an amendment with respect to Aguirre’s start date, moving it to May 1. Barbara L. Qwirk who served as interim city attorney prior to the selection of Aguirre, will continue her duties in that capacity through to Aquirre’s coming on board officially in May.

City Manager Stephanie Reyes said, “I wanted to commend Quirk on the excellent job in acting in the interim capacity, and we’re really happy and grateful to have her on our team.”

Aguirre received his bachelor of arts in government from New Mexico State University, and, later, received his doctor of jurisprudence from Northwestern University School of Law. He is a member of the International Municipal Lawyers Association and the Texas City Attorneys Association. Aguirre has been involved in the municipal legal system for over 17 years. He was previously the assistant city attorney for both San Marcos and Bryan, Texas. He has served as city attorney for Seguin since December 2022.

Mayor Jane Hughson said, “Sam’s experience and knowledge about the legal issues that affect municipalities make him a valuable addition to this organization. We’re pleased that he will be returning to San Marcos to continue his service to our great community.”