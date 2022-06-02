New developments announced in Kyle, San Marcos

The Dallas-based private real estate company, Kalterra Capital Partners, recently announced the construction of The Verge — a multi-family project and luxury apartment community along with retail spaces adjacent from the apartments in Kyle.

Kalterra purchased the property in 2020 and worked with the City of Kyle to rezone the land for high density, class A multifamily and commercial uses.

“Acquiring the new mixed-use zoning designation from the City of Kyle was a huge victory for the growing community, giving us the green light to begin construction on The Verge,” Managing Partner Clint Nolen said. “We believe that partnering with the city to develop a mix of uses that complement Kyle’s growth plan was key to our success in closing the deal. We look forward to completing The Verge in the third quarter of next year.”

The Verge will include a massive interior courtyard with a luxury pool, outdoor grilling stations, a pickleball court, lounge areas and large green spaces. The Verge’s interior will feature a fitness center, business center, dog spa and game rooms.

The 263-unit apartment complex is scheduled to start leasing in February 2023.

In addition, Kalterra has secured a lineup of well-known restaurant brands for planned retail, to begin construction within the next six months.

“The Verge has been a special project for Kalterra and it’s extremely exciting to see the development come together,” Partner Nic Balsamo said. “At Kalterra we’re continuing to refine our garden-urban design to create developments that look and function like an urban multifamily building for the suburban markets in which we develop. The Verge will be highly amenitized, the centerpiece being a huge interior courtyard with a resort pool and outdoor programming that will be best in class in Kyle.”

Development in San Marcos

In San Marcos, construction on a new $44,285,000 multi-family apartment complex at 1800 Center Point Road is expected to begin at the end of this year.

In an Architectural Barriers Project Details Page from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, “1800 Apartments” will be a 330 unit complex that will include a clubhouse with a swimming pool and is scheduled to start construction on Dec. 19, 2022 with a completion date of Dec. 6, 2024.

According to a city spokesperson, the City of San Marcos is still in the process of receiving documentation from the applicant. Therefore, there is no set timeline to offer, as it is dependent upon when the city receives all of the required information and documentation from the applicant.