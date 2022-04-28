New restaurant co-owned by former NFL star coming to Kyle late 2022

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Cajun inspired restaurant and sports bar, will open a new location in Kyle by late 2022.

“We are excited to welcome Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to our community,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said in a city statement. “Walk-On’s will not only offer residents a family-friendly, sit-down dining option, but another great place to spend game day in Kyle.”

Kyle City Council awarded Walk-On’s the city’s second restaurant incentive by approving a 100% sales tax rebate for the establishment’s first three years.

The restaurant, which is co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is expected to initiate an approximate $4.3 million capital investment and hire up to 100 new employees, according to the city.

Located in Plum Creek at the corner of FM 1626 and Kohlers Crossing, construction will begin early summer with an anticipated opening date before the end of the year.

“I grew up in this area and graduated from Hays High School a mile away from the new Walk-On’s,” Kyle Franchisee John Usher said. “I am excited to bring the Walk-On’s brand of great food and a family-friendly environment to Kyle and Central Texas.”