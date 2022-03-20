New rule could help protect waterways in Hays County

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality is considering a rule change that could prevent discharge directly into local waterways such as Onion Creek and Barton Creek.

The rule is up for public comment and expected to be voted on March 30.

“Wastewater is the last thing we need in our last few pristine streams,” a press release from the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association said.

A new rule from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality could prohibit wastewater discharge into 22 streams in Texas covering 1,373 miles of streams that naturally carry very low levels of phosphorus where the addition of phosphorus would degrade water quality.

A “Pristine Streams Petition,” requesting the new rule, was filed with the TCEQ on Jan. 31.

“This rule will provide much needed clarity for development, will save time and great expense for those who must organize to contest each individual domestic wastewater permit application, and will protect water quality in these unique and fragile, favorite places,” the Watershed Association stated. “With a new rule in place to protect the specified stream segments, applicants who once may have sought a wastewater discharge permit will be directed to apply for a Texas Land Application Permit and to consider the addition of a 210 Reuse authorization for one or more other beneficial uses.”

The new rule would help protect the following waterways: the north fork of Red River, north and south forks of the San Gabriel River, the Llano River, the middle and south portions of Concho River, Onion Creek, Barton Creek, the lower and upper Blanco River, Cypress Creek, Johnson Creek, the north and south forks of the Guadalupe River, Medina River above Medina Lake Upper Sabinal River, the upper Nueces River, the upper Frio River, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Devils River, the lower Pecos River and San Felipe Creek.

Clean, clear rivers and streams in Texas support the state’s tourism and recreation-based economies and contribute known value to the lands that surround them, both public and private.

“[This rule] is supported by landowners, community groups, conservationists and local governments who recognize the value of clean, clear streams for the wellbeing of all Texans,” the Watershed Association stated.

Comments on the rule can be submitted via mail to TCEQ chief clerk, Mail Code 105, P. O. Box 13087, Austin, TX 78711 or online at www14.tceq. texas.gov/ epic/eComment/Index. cfm?fuseaction=main. welcome.