New Supermercado opens doors to line of customers

At Poco Loco Supermercado, cracking a coconut at the store’s entry is a gesture of good fortune that commences the opening of each new location. And for owners, sharing the fruits of their success was on full display Friday at the store’s grand opening in San Marcos.

“We throw a big party for the community and give the first 400 customers a $25 voucher so they can come and enjoy our products on us,” said Poco Loco Vice President Carlos Gomez. “These people started lining up at 6 a.m.”

The grocery store, known for its wide selection of meat and bakery items, started as a convenience store in Kyle, making the transition to a full-service market in 2009.

Residents by the hundreds came to celebrate the opening of the San Marcos Poco Loco Supermercado at 900 Bugg Lane with a mariachi band, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with mayor Jane Hughson and a $2500 donation to the Hays County Food Bank.

Poco Loco donates a check to every local food bank where they open a new location.

“This is huge for the community,” said Director of the Hays County Food Bank Lisa Young. “We welcome a variety of grocery stores... and I think this adds a lot to what people can get. We serve about 90,000 people a year so this money will go toward food purchasing.”

The San Marcos location, which formerly housed Half Price Books, has been in development for about two years and will bring 45 new jobs to the area, Gomez said.

“Our culture is customer service,” he said. “We’re selling an experience for our Hispanic community, but for the Anglo community, too, and all other members of the city. We’re growing extremely fast, so we are planning to open another five stores within the next five years.”

The 13,000 square foot store features a bakery, wide produce section and a 90-foot long carnicería with over 20 types of meats.

Maria Martinez, 75, of Maxwell, was one of the first customers in line at the Poco Loco grand opening. She said despite never visiting a previous location, the appeal of a $25 gift card to a traditional Hispanic market encouraged her visit.

“I’ve been in line since about 6:30 a.m., 7 a.m.,” Martinez said. “I’m liking what I’m seeing. I bought bread, pork chops and some other items. It’s a nice, big store.”

The chain has 19 different locations across Central Texas, from Austin, Lockhart, Uhland, San Antonio to Elgin. Poco Loco San Marcos is open Monday to Sunday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.